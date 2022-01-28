DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby after he claims her family 'doesn't accept' their baby

Responding to a fan who commented that her family doesn't accept her daughter with DaBaby, the singer clapped back saying "this is false, u don't know my life"

DaniLeigh has debunked fan theories that her family do not accept her baby with controversial rapper DaBaby following their heated argument on IG live that lead to her being charged with assault.

After she posted a new photo of her beautiful daughter, one user commented: "her family didn't accept the baby" to which she wrote back, "@tsunamistevie this is false, u don't know my life. My family is everything to me and for my baby. Erase this 'narrative ' please and Thank u".

The fan theories about her family disowning her started back in November when DaBaby told his fans:

"Y’all don’t even know her, and she don’t even know y’all. She never seen y’all a day in her life, shawty’s mama ain’t even met her grandbaby yet".

Then in December, fans started accusing Dani of posting adorable photos of her baby on Instagram for malicious intent to get back at her the North Carolina rapper.

After someone commented: "You showing this baby too much because you want DaBaby to see the child. You doing too much now", DaniLeigh replied "It’s my page. My child. I can do what I want. I’ll block you no worries".

Fans were quick to come to the singers defence commenting: "how people going to tell people that they can’t post their child as much as they want. They should see the over 60k photos I have of my kids".

This comes after the pair were seen getting into a vicious verbal fight on IG live back in November that ended with the police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD charged DaniLeigh with 2 counts of simple assault.

During the IG live, DaniLeigh was seen attacking DaBaby whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter. He can then be heard saying "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down".

DaBaby says DaniLeigh is his side b**** pic.twitter.com/BZBnHxxLGM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 15, 2021

In another fight that happened before the police turned up, DaBaby can be heard calling DaniLeigh: "A certified side b*tch", claiming that the two have never been a couple.

"First of all, me and DaniLeigh is not together" he says. "Shawty is not my girl, ain't never been my girl, is my side b****. Shawty is a certified side b****. Her parents know she's a side b****, everybody knows she's a side b****. She don't want y'all to know she's a side b****. She got to save her face, she got to crash all the way out."

DaBaby and DaniLeigh at the BET Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.

After denying the rumors, the two were spotted again during quarantine which lead to Dani confirming their relationship with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".

They were then fuelled as she posted picture cradling her bump which she captioned '#dabiggest 🤍' - which fans believed was a play on the rappers name. The pair official split up in January after months of dating.