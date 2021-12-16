DaniLeigh slams claims she's 'using her baby' to get back at DaBaby

Addressing haters in the comments on IG, DaniLeigh is shutting down claims she's only posting her baby to get back at DaBaby

Listen to this article Loading audio...

DaniLeigh has been accused of posting adorable photos of her baby on Instagram for malicious intent to get back at her baby father DaBaby.

After someone commented: "You showing this baby too much because you want DaBaby to see the child. You doing too much now", DaniLeigh replied "It’s my page. My child. I can do what I want. I’ll block you no worries".

Fans were quick to come to the singers defence commenting: "how people going to tell people that they can’t post their child as much as they want. They should see the over 60k photos I have of my kids".

This comes after DaBaby and DaniLeigh were seen getting into a vicious verbal fight on IG live that ended with the police showing up and DaniLeigh being charged with assault.

During the live, DaniLeigh was seen attacking DaBaby whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter. He can then be heard saying "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down".

Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD officially charged DaniLeigh with 2 counts of simple assault last night after officers turned up at DaBaby's home.

DaBaby called the police accusing the singer of striking him whilst feeding their 3-month-old daughter, however, after lack of evidence the police left without making an arrest.

The next day however the police were called back to his house after DaBaby claimed she had been domestically abusive to him again. When the police returned, their investigation found evidence to charge her with 2 misdemeanour assaults – one for Monday and Sunday's alleged incidents.

DaniLeigh has since taken to IG stories telling fans, "I left and me and my baby safe... thank y'all for the support...🙏🏼".

DaBaby went live on his IG during an argument with Dani Leigh👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/HSFkIied96 — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) November 15, 2021

Starting another fight just before the police turned up the second time, DaBaby can be heard calling DaniLeigh: "A certified side b*tch", claiming that the two have never been a couple.

"First of all, me and DaniLeigh is not together" he says. "Shawty is not my girl, ain't never been my girl, is my side b****. Shawty is a certified side b****. Her parents know she's a side b****, everybody knows she's a side b****. She don't want y'all to know she's a side b****. She got to save her face, she got to crash all the way out".

DaBaby says DaniLeigh is his side b**** pic.twitter.com/BZBnHxxLGM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 15, 2021

Asking his assistant to confirm that she turned up to his house unannounced a week he continued:

"Baby three months in, right when she was about to be born, I flew out to D.R. I ain't put it on the internet, I didn't do none of that ’cause it ain't about that with me. It's about the kids. If the kid is supposed to be mine, I'm there. This is all I know. I'm a stand up n****."

"She was been supposed to go back," he explained. "Been tryna get her stuff sent here, trying to move in. No. Been made it clear, looked her dead in the eyes, had calm, mature conversations. Like, no. This is not what we're doing."

The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.

After denying the rumors, the two were spotted again during quarantine which lead to Dani confirming their relationship with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".

DaniLeigh and DaBaby attend the BET Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

They were then fuelled as she posted picture cradling her bump which she captioned '#dabiggest 🤍' - which fans believed was a play on the rappers name. The pair official split up in January after months of dating.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.