Central Cee's new song 'Too Much' with The Kid LAROI & BTS' Jung Kook - Inside the lyrics
13 October 2023, 11:31
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of Central Cee, The Kid LAROI and BTS' Jung Kook's new song 'Too Much'.
UK rapper Central Cee has teamed up with The Kid Laroi and Jung Kook from K-Pop group BTS for a new collaboration titled 'Too Much'.
The song is set to be released on Friday, October 20, but this hasn't stopped the artists from teasing parts of the song on social media.
So, what are the lyrics for Central Cee, The Kid LAROI & Jung Kook's new song? Here's everything you need to know.
Central Cee previews a new song sampling Neyo’s “So Sick.”— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/M3EtDOcVNt
What are the lyrics to Central Cee, The Kid Laroi & BTS' Jung Kook's new song 'Too Much'?
Although the song is not officially out yet, all three artists have been teasing their verses of the song ahead of its release next Friday.
Central Cee's teaser reveals that the song will sample one of Ne-Yo's most popular hits - 'So Sick'.
Over at Genius.com, they have collated the snippets that the trio have posted on social media and have complied some of the lyrics to 'Too Much'.
[Verse: Central Cee]
...
And you make me regret it
[Verse: The Kid LAROI]
Uh
It's that time, pour it up, let's take one into the head
Top down, almost crashed, 'cause I'm lookin' at your text
Back and forth, and you're mad about shit I never said
Double text, no reply, but I'm knowin' that you read it
What you sayin'? Hit me back, what's the move now? (Ooh)
In my brain, no one else, it's just you now (Yeah)
Let me love you the way that I do now
I never knew how (Ooh)
[Verse: Jung Kook]
If you had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again?
When I'm back around, would you do it again?
[The Kid LAROI]
...
Was it too much?