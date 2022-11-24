Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Thanksgiving dinner amid dating rumours

The pair and friends spent Friendsgiving together ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Pete Davidson and rumoured flame Emily Ratajkowski were spotted together at the same Thanksgiving dinner this week.

The pair were spotted at the table together with friends, in a picture uploaded by Bumble's chief brand officer, Selby Drummond.

This comes after they were spotted holding hands and were also seen together at Emily's apartment in New York.

Emily spotted in New York earlier this week. Picture: Getty Images

Pete Davidson has had a string of famous exes. Picture: Getty Images

The model and comedian were tagged in the picture, which has now been deleted.

However, a fan managed to upload the picture before it was deleted, which shows Emily and Pete sat together.

The casual hang out among friends, particularly around the holiday season could mean that things are hotting up between Emily and Pete.

Earlier this month, rumours were flying after an eagle-eyed fan spotted them holding hands in New York, which was backed up by a source who said that they are "in the very early stages, but both really like each other."

The same source also revealed that they "have been talking for a couple months now" after being set up by mutual friends.

Only time will tell if the pair hit it off as a couple!