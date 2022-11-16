Emily Ratajkowski 'responds' to Pete Davidson dating rumours

Is Emily hinting that the rumours are true with her and Pete?

Emily Ratajokwski has seemingly confirmed the rumours that she is dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old model liked a viral tweet about her rumoured flame, which marks her first social media response to the news.

It was previously reported that Pete and Emily are in the early stages of their relationship, but "both really like each other."

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with now-ex Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Emily with her son Sylvester. Picture: Instagram

The tweet which Emily liked was from Dionne Warwick, in which the musiciamn joked about being next in line to be Pete's girlfriend.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next", the music legend tweeted on Monday November 14.

Emily rarely likes Tweets, so this may be clarification on the rumours.

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

EmRata liked this tweet about her rumoured relationship. Picture: Twitter

The rumours started after an eagle-eyed fan spotted them holding hands in New York, which was backed up by a source who said that they are "in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The same source also revealed that they "have been talking for a couple months now" after being set up by mutual friends.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source continued about the doting pair. We can't wait to hear more about the rumoured couple!