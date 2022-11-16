Emily Ratajkowski 'responds' to Pete Davidson dating rumours

16 November 2022, 11:45

Is Emily hinting that the rumours are true with her and Pete?

Emily Ratajokwski has seemingly confirmed the rumours that she is dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old model liked a viral tweet about her rumoured flame, which marks her first social media response to the news.

It was previously reported that Pete and Emily are in the early stages of their relationship, but "both really like each other."

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian
Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with now-ex Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram
Emily with her son Sylvester.
Emily with her son Sylvester. Picture: Instagram

The tweet which Emily liked was from Dionne Warwick, in which the musiciamn joked about being next in line to be Pete's girlfriend.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next", the music legend tweeted on Monday November 14.

Emily rarely likes Tweets, so this may be clarification on the rumours.

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

EmRata liked this tweet about her rumoured relationship.
EmRata liked this tweet about her rumoured relationship. Picture: Twitter

The rumours started after an eagle-eyed fan spotted them holding hands in New York, which was backed up by a source who said that they are "in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The same source also revealed that they "have been talking for a couple months now" after being set up by mutual friends.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source continued about the doting pair. We can't wait to hear more about the rumoured couple!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Offset breaks silence over Takeoff's death with sweet tribute

Offset breaks silence over Takeoff's death with sweet tribute

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder after shooting

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder after shooting

Stormzy new album 2022

Stormzy new album 2022 'This Is What I Mean': release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Stormzy

Trending

Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more

Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Bhad Bhabie fires back at Blackfishing accusations after new photos go viral

Bhad Bhabie fires back at Blackfishing accusations after new photos go viral

Pete Davidson reportedly 'dating' Emily Ratajkowski after seen 'holding hands'

Pete Davidson reportedly 'dating' Emily Ratajkowski after seen 'holding hands'

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection