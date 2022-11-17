Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson spotted cuddling after dating rumours

EmRata and Pete Davidson were spotted getting cosy whilst celebrating his 29th birthday.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted getting cosy after rumours flew suggesting that the pair were dating.

The pair were pictured embracing wearing matching black puffer jackets after they met to celebrate Pete's 29th birthday in New York.

The rumours started after an eagle-eyed fan spotted them holding hands in New York, which was backed up by a source who said that they are "in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Emily Ratajkowski seen yesterday. Picture: Getty Images

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the pair were spotted after Pete arrived at EmRata's apartment to pick her up in his car.

When Emily came outside to meet her rumoured flame, paparazzi surrounded the couple which made her go back to her apartment and for Pete to drive off without her.

However, moments later Emily got into an Uber to meet Davidson at his New York apartment.

Pete Davidson has had a string of famous exes. Picture: Getty Images

She was clutching a present, most likely for the birthday boy who turned 29 this week.

The PDA pics come after a source told US Weekly that the pair have been "talking for a couple of months now."

The insider also revealed that although they are in the early stages of their relationship, they both "really like each other."

Emily with her son Sylvester. Picture: Instagram

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source continued about the doting pair.

After mutuals friends set up the pair, sparks started to fly between the two.

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, around the same time Kim Kardashian and Pete broke up.