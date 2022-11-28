Pete Davidson and EmRata cosy up at basketball game amid dating rumours

The pair made their first public appearance this weekend at a New York Knicks game.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted cosying up at a recent basketball game after seemingly confirming their romance.

The pair cuddled up as they sat front-row at Madison Square Garden yesterday night to watch the New York Knicks against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rumours have been flying around the rumoured relationship for the past month, and this appearance has rocketed things to the next level.

Emily and Pete were court side at the game this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The 29-year-old comedian and 31-year-old model watched the game together and even whispered in each other's ear at one point.

This marks their first public appearance together, however have been spotted holding hands, at Thanksgiving dinner and also at Emily's apartment.

Em and Pete watched the game from court side, and wore casual clothes for the Sunday night game.

Pete and Emily sat next to actor Ben Stiller. Picture: Getty

The pair were first rumoured to be dating after being spotted in New York holding hands.

This then escalated when the couple attended a Friendsgiving dinner and were also photographed outside of Emily's NY apartment.

Mutual friends reportedly set up the pair, and are still in the early stages of dating.