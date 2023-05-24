Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi reveals what plastic surgery she’s had done

Nick Cannon's baby mama and the Selling Sunset star has opened up on the surgeries she has had.

Bre Tiesi has candidly opened up about her plastic surgery journey and has revealed she is "down to do anything" to keep up her youthful appearance.

The 'Selling Sunset' star and mum to baby Legendary with Nick Cannon openly spoke about her plastic surgery journey in an Instagram Q&A.

"I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything," she revealed to her fans.

Bre spoke about her plastic surgery journey. Picture: Instagram

Bre Tiesi has revealed everything about her surgery in an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Getty

When speaking about specific treatments, she declared "Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers."

Tiesi, 32, added that her and one of her friends will be the "guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilise and keep this forever."

The real estate agent and reality star also spoke about her plastic surgery in the latest season of 'Selling Sunset', which was released last week (May 19).

Bre Tiesi with Nick Cannon and their child Legendary Love. Picture: Instagram

When she showed rapper Saweetie a mega mansion on the show, Tiesi remarked that the "only thing fake in the house" was the faux grass in the garden.

"Besides maybe my hair," the mother of one added, "and my boobs … and my nose."

Tiesi has also been vocal about her relationship with Cannon on the hit Netflix show, and as a fellow agent confronted her, she responded with "Who I have children with is my business."