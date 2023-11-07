Is Bre Tiesi leaving Selling Sunset?
7 November 2023, 15:50
Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7
Is Bre Tiesi still at the Oppenheim group? Has Bre left Selling Sunset? Here's everything you need to know following *that* dramatic exit.
Star of Selling Sunset and baby mama to Nick Cannon's kid Legendary Breana 'Bre' Tiesi had a very rocky start to the Netflix show.
Following multiple disagreements with co-star Chelsea Lazkani and the shock arrival of new cast member Cassandra Dawn, Bre did not hold back in her feelings towards her fellow realtors.
Has Bre left Selling Sunset? Here's everything you need to know following *that* dramatic exit.
*Spoilers Ahead*
Does Bre Tiesi leave Selling Sunset?
After the final episode of Selling Sunset, it does appear that Bre is set to leave Selling Sunset and the Oppenheim group.
As of yet Netflix has not confirmed whether Bre will be returning to Selling Sunset.
However, the show has not officially been confirmed for season eight, but is likely to do so following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger.
What happened at the end of Selling Sunset season 7?
Following Bre's feuds with Chelsea and Cassandra, she also had a tough conversation with Jason Oppenheim about her commission split.
Bre told Jason that she received higher commission from her old work, and asked for a 90/10 split instead of her current 80/20.
Speaking to the cameras, Bre said: "I've had enough, I'm a one woman show, these are my clients, my people, I did all of this on my own.
"I deserve way more than I'm making to put up with that s***."
She finished the conversation with: "I don't know if I'm going to come to grips with that, so I think, on that note, I'm going to head home. I'm not sure this is for me!"
At the new office party, tensions ran high which saw Bre storm out of the Oppenheim group.
She declared: "I'm done with this whole f***ing s*** I'm sick of this s***! F*** the show. F*** this f***ing office!"