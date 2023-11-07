Is Bre Tiesi leaving Selling Sunset?

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

By Anna Suffolk

Is Bre Tiesi still at the Oppenheim group? Has Bre left Selling Sunset? Here's everything you need to know following *that* dramatic exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Star of Selling Sunset and baby mama to Nick Cannon's kid Legendary Breana 'Bre' Tiesi had a very rocky start to the Netflix show.

Following multiple disagreements with co-star Chelsea Lazkani and the shock arrival of new cast member Cassandra Dawn, Bre did not hold back in her feelings towards her fellow realtors.

So, Is Bre Tiesi still at the Oppenheim group? Has Bre left Selling Sunset? Here's everything you need to know following *that* dramatic exit.

*Spoilers Ahead*

Selling Sunset season seven is full of drama. Picture: Netflix