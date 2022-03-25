Kylie Jenner shows off massive $1 million shoe collection

The beauty mogul has given a glimpse of her luxury designer brand shoe collection – which amasses to over $1 million.

Kylie Jenner has stunned fans with her colourful shoe collection after sharing a video of her closet on Instagram.

On Thursday (Mar 24) Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to flaunt her extensive and colourful shoe collection to her fans.

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner remains the planet's youngest self-made billionaire. Picture: Getty

The 24-year-old make up mogul gave her 321M fans a glimpse of her shoe closet by sharing a short clip of her heels, which were lined up in several rows, on her Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star showed off her designer stilettos, boots, and wedges by luxury brands such as; Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, and Jacquemus.

Kylie Jenner shows off her pink luxury designer shoe collection. Picture: Instagram

Each pair sells for around $1,000 and there were at least around 1,000 pairs in the closet, which makes the value of the room tally up to $1million.

Jenner, 24, appears to love the colour pink, as many of her heels were in various shades of the vibrant colour.

One of her pink heels appeared Valentino Maxi Stud pumps, which retails for over $900.

Kylie also had an outstanding pair of pink feather heels, with a thin ankle strap.

Another addition to her shoe collection were what appeared to be the Dolce & Gabbana patent leather angled-heel sandals, which retailsfor $895.

The star has several perspex coloured heels in her collection. Picture: Instagram

The social media sensation also had a pair of Jacquemus mule sandals, retailing for $785.

Appearing to be a fan of the brand, she also had their thong strap and padded leather Cassis 80 sandals, retailing for $860.

The star also seems to be a fan of plastic transparent sandal heels, as she had a pair of pointed toe lime greens heels and purple sandals.

Additionally, the fashionista showed off a pair of knee-high pink boots, bright red boots, as well as what appeared to be blue Louboutin heels.

Kylie's shoe collection featured heels from luxury designer brand such as; Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and more. Picture: Instagram

Kylie has been letting her fans see more of her life recently, after the recent birth of her son.

She recently intimate home video of her second pregnancy, expecting her son with Travis, to her YouTube channel.