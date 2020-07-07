Kylie Jenner slammed for not tagging black-owned fashion brand on Instagram

7 July 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 12:59

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for not tagging a black-owned fashion business.
Kylie Jenner has been slammed for not tagging a black-owned fashion business. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has sparked controversy online after not tagging the British fashion brand owner who designed an orange dress she wore on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism online after failing to tag a black-owned fashion brand who designed a dress she wore on her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sued over "trade secret" suspicions

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, uploaded a series of snaps of herself wearing an orange, figure-hugging dress during a recent getaway with friends, including sister Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra.

"morning spritz," captioned Kylie, who was wearing a dress designed by British fashion brand Loudbrand Studios.
"morning spritz," captioned Kylie, who was wearing a dress designed by British fashion brand Loudbrand Studios. Picture: Instagram

The dress is designed by British fashion brand LoudBrand Studios, a black-owned business who later reposted the images of Kylie wearing their design on their social media pages.

The brand themselves took to Twitter to declare their appreciation for Kylie's posts, thanking her for sharing their designs and for the "outpouring of love" that followed.

"Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie," they tweeted.

However, not everyone was impressed with Kylie simply wearing the dress, as many felt it was wrong of her not to actually tag the brand on Instagram. Some also accused of her deleting comments on her posts where people were tagging LoudBrand Studios.

"Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!" tweeted one.

Another said, "my problem is when kylie jenner wears black owned artists she never tags them. she knows exactly how social media and exposure works... and here she is not tagging artists. so its left to the designer to let people know that she is wearing they clothes."

In contrast, others defended the mother-of-one and argued that she wasn't obligated to tag the brand as the exposure of simply being on her page - which boasts over 184 million followers - was enough.

Some also pointed out that celebrities of Jenner's status are paid large sums of money for sponsored posts and advertisements on Instagram, so she didn't need to tag them in this instance.

Others believed that the shine was being taken away from LoudBrand Studios and accused people of turning the designer's big moment into a negative situation.

"Kylie Jenner is an influencer and she is paid for ads. She owes no one a tag. She saw a nice dress and she bought it. It's optional for her to tag the designer," tweeted one.

Kylie is yet to respond to the controversy.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 Cent trolls T.I with 'Friday' film reference on Instagram

50 Cent roasts T.I after rapper challenges him to hit-for-hit song battle

50 Cent

Pusha T responds to Young Thug over Drake beef post

Pusha T furiously slams Young Thug over Drake 'diss' reaction

Pusha T

Jada Pinkett-Smith is taking herself to the Red Table Talk to address the August Alsina affair claims.

Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk on August Alsina: how to watch & when is it airing?
Juice Wrld's posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' is set to come out soon

Juice Wrld's new album 'Legends Never Die”: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics English translation

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics: English translation and meaning
Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke diss

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke's surprise diss on new album

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Reginae Carter responds to 50 Cent's comments about black women

Reginae Carter claps back at 50 Cent's controversial comments on black women

Lil' Wayne

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent

Gammy responds to August Alsina's relationship claims with daughter Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith's mother reacts to August Alsina affair with cryptic post