Kylie Jenner slammed for not tagging black-owned fashion brand on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has sparked controversy online after not tagging the British fashion brand owner who designed an orange dress she wore on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism online after failing to tag a black-owned fashion brand who designed a dress she wore on her Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, uploaded a series of snaps of herself wearing an orange, figure-hugging dress during a recent getaway with friends, including sister Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra.

"morning spritz," captioned Kylie, who was wearing a dress designed by British fashion brand Loudbrand Studios. Picture: Instagram

The dress is designed by British fashion brand LoudBrand Studios, a black-owned business who later reposted the images of Kylie wearing their design on their social media pages.

The brand themselves took to Twitter to declare their appreciation for Kylie's posts, thanking her for sharing their designs and for the "outpouring of love" that followed.

"Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie," they tweeted.

Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie ❤️ — LoudBrand Studios (@LoudBrndStudios) July 7, 2020

However, not everyone was impressed with Kylie simply wearing the dress, as many felt it was wrong of her not to actually tag the brand on Instagram. Some also accused of her deleting comments on her posts where people were tagging LoudBrand Studios.

"Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!" tweeted one.

Another said, "my problem is when kylie jenner wears black owned artists she never tags them. she knows exactly how social media and exposure works... and here she is not tagging artists. so its left to the designer to let people know that she is wearing they clothes."

Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. 🤡 @LoudBrndStudios is the designer! pic.twitter.com/XtdW6mkRqC — Zoey (@zoeyy227) July 7, 2020

Stop saying she has no responsibility to tag the designer.



If she’s a decent human being that wants to help small black business, she should cause she’s always profiting off their culture. Disappointing yet again do better @kyliejenner https://t.co/UsHR257BsO — A (@hauterhode) July 7, 2020

my problem is when kylie jenner wears black owned artists she never tags them. she knows exactly how social media and exposure works... and here she is not tagging artists. so its left to the designer to let people know that she is wearing they clothes. — stay limpin’, pimpin’ (@ny_ily16) July 6, 2020

If you have influence and millions followers like Kylie Jenner, and wore a dress made by a young designer and/or a small business, you SHOULD credit them. https://t.co/HBeIzFlM4G — ✨✨ (@KrayNath) July 7, 2020

In contrast, others defended the mother-of-one and argued that she wasn't obligated to tag the brand as the exposure of simply being on her page - which boasts over 184 million followers - was enough.

Some also pointed out that celebrities of Jenner's status are paid large sums of money for sponsored posts and advertisements on Instagram, so she didn't need to tag them in this instance.

Others believed that the shine was being taken away from LoudBrand Studios and accused people of turning the designer's big moment into a negative situation.

"Kylie Jenner is an influencer and she is paid for ads. She owes no one a tag. She saw a nice dress and she bought it. It's optional for her to tag the designer," tweeted one.

All this outrage but is the brand owner upset over this? Or you’ve decided to create the passa yourselves? https://t.co/SQiBU4hPIX — Melissa (@MelsWardrobe) July 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner hardly ever tags brands. A swimwear brand she didn’t tag sold $60k in 2 hours. This is what brands dream of- you don’t need a tag! I just hope she knows it’s nothing to do with the designer. People need to check the way they go about things man. Yuck. — Fisayo Longe (@FisayoLonge) July 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner is an influencer and she is paid for ads. She owes no one a tag. She saw a nice dress and she bought it. It's optional for her to tag the designer. IG is one place she makes her money. Let us stop this entitlement mentality. Tenks https://t.co/xuI4fyXRqM — Nelly Ib 🛡🛡🛡 (@NellyIb5) July 7, 2020

The designer has been happy all day (with the understanding that she was never gonna get tagged by Kylie Jenner) & people have turned her moment into something negative. — Lillian (@LillzTrackLife) July 7, 2020

Kylie is yet to respond to the controversy.