Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

Showing an unfiltered image of her stomach with stretch marks, the reality TV star was branded "a hero" for pushing body positivity six weeks after giving birth

Kylie Jenner has been praised by fans across social media for "normalising natural bodies" after she shared a close-up snap of her tummy in an unfiltered social media post on Monday (Jan 21).

Fans of the lip kit mogul couldn't help but praise her for 'normalising normal bodies' especially after giving birth less than six weeks ago.

Kylie Jenner sharing a close up of her stomach with her newborn on her IG feed. Picture: Instagram

One person wrote: "Honestly, this is probably the most beautiful picture she's ever posted".

Another commented: "As a mommy, I love the rawness of this picture. The stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it".

A third person said: "For women who have such big platforms, this is the type of content we need from them! I love this so much!".

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Last week, Kim K's little sis opened up about her struggles with postpartum after having her second child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

"I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard" she said. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually".

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me" she continued.

"It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this".

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

She confirmed that she gave birth to her son on February 2nd via Instagram after first announcing her pregnancy back in September; sharing a sweet montage of video clips from special moments throughout her pregnancy. She and Travis are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.