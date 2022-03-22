Kylie Jenner reveals she and Travis Scott have changed their son's name

Clarifying that her son's name is no longer 'Wolf', the lip kit mogul told her fans that her and Travis "really didn’t feel like it was him"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has revealed via IG stories that she and Travis Scott have changed their sons name, despite telling fans one week after his birth that they named him Wolf Webster.

"FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore" she wrote on her Instagram story last night (March 21). "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere".

Kylie Jenner reveals on her IG stories that her she changed her son's name. Picture: Instagram

Last month, she revealed via her Instagram feed that she gave birth to her baby boy on February 2nd. The millionaire beauty mogul revealed that her and Travis were expecting their second child back in September.

Sharing a touching montage of video footage from important occasions during their pregnancy, including telling her mum Kris Jenner to her getting an ultrasound scan with Travis. The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis in February. The pair welcomed their first son. Picture: Instagram

Yesterday, she shared a 10-minute video on her YouTube channel titled 'To Our Son', sharing a similar name to the video tribute to their first born Stormi, which was called 'To Our Daughter'.

In the video, the mum-of-two gave fans a look inside her baby journey, after previously keeping much of her pregnancy private. One clip showed Stormi taking us on a tour of Wolf's room, replete with a painting she claimed to have created for him.

Last month, she also opened up about her recent struggles with postpartum since giving birth saying:

"I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard" she said. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually".

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me" she added.

"It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this".