Kylie Jenner fuels Travis Scott marriage rumours after fans spot diamond ring

The beauty mogul has sparked rumoured that she is married to Travis Scott after wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has fuelled rumours that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott are secretly married.

On Thursday (Mar 17) the 24-year-old re-sparked the rumours after she shared a photo of her left hand clutching onto a green Hermès bag while wearing a pair of diamond rings.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her left hand, wearing two diamond rings on her wedding finger. Picture: Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the two rings were placed on her wedding ring finger, which might signify her marraige to the 30-year-old rapper.

According to Page Six, one of the rings is a Cartier Love Ring ($4,950) in yellow gold and the larger Love Wedding Band ($7,300) features 88 diamonds.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been in an on-off relationship since 2017. In 2018, they welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster. Picture: Getty

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie captioned the pics with two shamrocks in honour of St. Patrick’s Day.

Fans immedtaley took to Twitter to speculate whether the pair have taken their relationship to another level.

One fan wrote: "Is @KylieJenner and @trvisXX married it is all over my phone" on Twitter. Another fan added: "are Kylie Jenner and Travis married?".

This is not the first time Kylie and Travis have been rumoured to be married, sparked by the fashionistas jewellery.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis in February. The pair welcomed their first son, Wolf Webster. Picture: Instagram

Back in 2018, the beauty mogul was seen wearing a band with Travis’ initials, “JW,” which stands for his real name – Jacques Webster.

Again, the pair sparked rumours they were married when Travis called Kylie his “wifey” back in while accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit in June 2021.

However, at the time, a source denied claims that the pair were married.“They are not engaged,” an insider told E! News.

In a 2019 interview with Playboy, the couple gave fans an insight on their relationship. “We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” said Kylie.

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.” she said about Travis.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, started dating in 2017. In February 2022, the pair welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, who joins his 4-year-old big sister Stormi.