Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after having second child

Speaking about her mental health since giving birth to her son back in February, the make-up mogul revealed she is suffering with postpartum, adding "it’s not easy mentally, physically or spiritually"

Kylie Jenner took to her IG stories to share with her fans that she has been suffering with postpartum since giving birth to her son with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February.

"I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard" she said. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually".

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me" she continued.

"It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this".

Giving birth to her second child on February 2nd, The Kardashians reality star confirmed on her Instagram that she and Travis had become parents again. The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster,

Kylie Jenner shares first image of her second child on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She first announced her pregnancy back in September, sharing a sweet montage of video clips from special moments throughout her pregnancy.

From her telling her mum Kris Jenner to her getting an ultrasound baby scan accompanied by Travis and their first born Stormi, the clips made for a lovely moment that fans around the world watched.