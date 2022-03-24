Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've worked out her son's new name

24 March 2022, 11:03

The beauty mogul's fans are convinced they know what Kylie and Travis have renamed their baby boy.

Kylie Jenner fans think that they’ve worked out her and Travis Scott's son's new name after she announced his is no longer called 'Wolf'.

Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

On Tuesday (Mar 22) the reality TV star revealed that she and Travis Scott have changed the name of their second child as they ‘didn’t feel like it was him’.

Kylie Jenner first announced she had given birth by sharing a photo of her holding her son's hand.
Kylie Jenner first announced she had given birth by sharing a photo of her holding her son's hand. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the news Kylie’s Instagram Stories shortly after she shared a video documenting her pregnancy journey with her son.

The star – who initially named her son Wolf – has revealed that she has changed his name.

‘FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,’ the 24-year-old wrote.

‘Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.’ she added.

Kylie Jenner shares a photo of her son's feet against her belly.
Kylie Jenner shares a photo of her son's feet against her belly. Picture: Instagram

Although Kylie did not reveal what her son’s new name is, fans are convinced that she has renamed her little one Jacques – which would be in honour of his father Travis whose real name is Jacques.

Fans shared their theories on a Reddit post, where one fan wrote: ‘Jacques Trois.’

‘Since he’s born on 2/2/22 and he’s Jacques II, I’d go with Jacques Deuce,’ another wrote, while a third added: ‘I vote Jack. It was always supposed to be Jacques.’

‘Literally! After the To My Son video, there’s no way it isn’t Jack,’ a fourth weighed in.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of of Travis cradling her bump as they posed for a photo together.
Kylie Jenner shared a photo of of Travis cradling her bump as they posed for a photo together. Picture: Instagram

The couple welcomed their second child on February 2 of this year, with the pair already being parents to four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1 2018.

The nine-minute video, titled To Our Son, features personal messages from family members including reality megastars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kris Jenner.

