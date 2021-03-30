Kylie Jenner reveals her 'career highlight' was due to Cardi B

The beauty mogul has opened up about the controversial moment which became her career highlight, with rapstress Cardi B.

Kylie Jenner revealed the highlight of her career so far during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 23-year-old reality TV star unveiled the special moment as when she appeared in the racy video for Cardi B's hit song 'WAP'.

In the episode, Kylie gave her fans some behind-the-scenes footage of her on set during the filming of the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track.

Kylie received backlash after appearing in the video – but the 23-year-old enjoyed making her cameo. So much so that the self-made billionaire lists the appearance as the best thing she has done in her career so far.

Kylie Jenner appears in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video. Picture: YouTube

Kylie's mum, Kris said: "Our family is just starting to get back to work and Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her new video."

She continued "This is Kylie's first day on set, it's her big Cardi B video debut."

Cardi nervously introduce herself to Kylie in the episode and let's her know that she looks the part.The rapper said: "You look so good!"

Kylie replied: "Oh my god I'm so excited, I'm so excited" before Cardi responds: "Thank you so much, you don't understand, I prayed for this!"

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' was highly criticised over its sexual nature. Picture: YouTube

However, she's so overwhelmed with excited that it's hard for her to stay composed. Kylie then blurted: "It's the highlight of my career. I can't wait!"

They put on a racy display on the stage with a sexy dance routine – but not everyone was a fan of the song.

The two artists received backlash over their Grammy Awards performance of 'WAP' and the Federal Communications Commission received complaints.

One follower questioned Cardi and asked Cardi why she doesn't let her daughter Kulture, 2, to listen to her music.

"But how is this she empowering women with her music but doesn't let her daughter listen? Don't you wanna empower your daughter also??" the person asked Cardi.

The star responded by writing: "I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see."

"I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be," she replied on Twitter.

