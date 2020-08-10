Kylie Jenner to be 'removed' from 'WAP' music video, petition demands

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' music video has been launched. Picture: Getty/YouTube

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's music video for 'WAP' has been set up.

By Matt Tarr

After Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's recent music video for their huge collab 'WAP', one angry fan has started a petition to get the star removed.

After Kylie was allegedly caught up in a recent argument between Meg and Tory Lanez, with Megan later being shot in the foot, the user who started the petition claimed, "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone."

Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video. Picture: YouTube

The title of the petition is simply, 'Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video' and after being live for just three days it has already gained over 65,000 signatures.

People signing the petition have revealed they're doing so for varied different reasons, with some labelling Kylie a culture vulture, whilst Cardi B was forced to deny racial bias around Kylie's cameo.

Writing as they signed the petition, one person said, "She ain’t need to be in there PERIOD" whilst another added, "Why is she the one getting away with stealing culture? Why is she the icon that most girls look up too? We need somebody who’s real in the video not fake."

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' video has been started. Picture: change.org

Kylie, Cardi and Megan have remained silent on the petition so far but given the rate at which it's gathering signatures, it wouldn't be a surprise if one of them acknowledges it soon.

