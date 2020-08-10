Kylie Jenner to be 'removed' from 'WAP' music video, petition demands

10 August 2020, 16:27

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' music video has been launched
A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' music video has been launched. Picture: Getty/YouTube

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's music video for 'WAP' has been set up.

By Matt Tarr

After Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's recent music video for their huge collab 'WAP', one angry fan has started a petition to get the star removed.

> Megan Thee Stallion claps back at troll's question about shooting incident

After Kylie was allegedly caught up in a recent argument between Meg and Tory Lanez, with Megan later being shot in the foot, the user who started the petition claimed, "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone."

Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video
Kylie Jenner made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video. Picture: YouTube

The title of the petition is simply, 'Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video' and after being live for just three days it has already gained over 65,000 signatures.

People signing the petition have revealed they're doing so for varied different reasons, with some labelling Kylie a culture vulture, whilst Cardi B was forced to deny racial bias around Kylie's cameo.

Writing as they signed the petition, one person said, "She ain’t need to be in there PERIOD" whilst another added, "Why is she the one getting away with stealing culture? Why is she the icon that most girls look up too? We need somebody who’s real in the video not fake."

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' video has been started
A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' video has been started. Picture: change.org

Kylie, Cardi and Megan have remained silent on the petition so far but given the rate at which it's gathering signatures, it wouldn't be a surprise if one of them acknowledges it soon.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Cardi B appears to praise Nicki Minaj in new interview

Cardi B shocks fans by 'praising Nicki Minaj' in new interview

Cardi B

Jordyn Woods went viral this weekend after sharing a video of her getting a butt massage.

Jordyn Woods sparks online frenzy with cheeky butt massage video
Chris Brown shocks fans with his huge dog tattoo on his skull

Chris Brown shocks fans with huge dog tattoo on his head

Chris Brown

Trending

Jason Derulo pranked his TikTok followers into thinking he knocked Will Smith's teeth out.

Jason Derulo 'knocks Will Smith's teeth out' with golf club in viral TikTok

Jason Derulo

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims

Cardi B

Azealia Banks supported by fans after posting "worrying" messages about ending her life

Azealia Banks concerns fans after "worrying" posts about ending her life

Azealia Banks

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Jay Z