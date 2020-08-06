Megan Thee Stallion claps back at troll's question about shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at troll's question about shooting incident. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a troll's "offensive" question about her being shot in her foot.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has proven she's "unbreakable"despite the traumatic shooting incident the star experienced last month.

Although the star has revealed how much the incident has affected her, she has let her fans know it will not take over her life.

The 25-year-old rapstress graced the cover of Variety’s "Power of Young Hollywood" issue.

Showing off a proud moment, the Houston Hottie took to Instagram to share the stunning photos from the Magazine shoot.

Meg debuted a platinum blonde bob, while she was pictured wearing a black bodysuit and a tan snakeskin mac.

The Variety story is titled 'Why Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Slowing Down — or Backing Down', offering an insight to what drives the self-determined star.

Despite her recent emotional livestream, where Meg addressed the incident which resulted in her being shot in both of her feet, Meg is determined to overcome her struggle.

Since the incident, there has been conversations around black women and how they're mistreated when they are a victim of a tragic incident.

This came after Meg's scenario was mocked and highly joked about. Meg even addressed people who were making jokes about her getting shot in the foot on social media.

However, a troll continued on with the jokes, by commenting a highly offensive question underneath her post on Instagram.

A troll wrote “How that foot lookin,” under Meg’s post.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to the offensive question on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan swiftly responded with a clawback, writing “better b*tch thanks for asking.”

Meg's fans quickly flooded the comment section, coming to the defence of their icon. One fan wrote "“I hate the fact they he or she just sat there and asked the question like that" on her post.

During Meg's interview, she said “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she told Variety.

"I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.” the star added.

