Kylie Jenner responds to backlash for ‘asking fans to donate’ to Samuel Rauda’s GoFundMe

The multi-million beauty mogul addressed backlash over her $5k donation to her former make-up artists GoFundMe.

Kylie Jenner has addressed the backlash she received after asking fans to donate to her ex-makeup artists' GoFund Me page.

The 23-year-old billionaire beauty mogul urged her fans to donate to the fund-raising page launched for Samuel Rauda, to raise money to go towards his medical expenses.

Kylie Jenner asks fans to donate to Samuel Rauda's GoFund Me page. Picture: Instagram

The GoFund Me account reveals that Rauda needs brain surgery after he was in a car accident earlier this month, with Kylie donating $5000 (£3,600).

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was highly criticised online, as people felt she could have paid the full amount $60,000 (£43,000) target herself, or more than she did.

On Monday (Mar 22) Kylie took to her Instagram stories to clear up a 'false narrative' that she's asked fans for money.

The social media sensation wrote: ‘I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills.'

Kylie Jenner addresses backlash she received for asking her fans to donate to her ex-makeup artists GoFund Me account. Picture: Instagram

She continued: ‘Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship any more but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.

‘I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.'

Further revealing the circumstances concerning her $5k donation, Kylie wrote: ‘After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k (£7,200).'

'They had already raised 6k (£4,300) so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate.’ Kylie added.

The reality TV star concluded ‘I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.’

Forbes named Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire due to her Kylie Cosmetics business, back in 2019.

Kylie Jenner sends a positive message about Samuel Rauda amid GoFund Me controversy. Picture: Instagram

The following year, Kylie she was stripped of the title by the publication, which accused the beauty brand owner and her team of ‘creating tax returns that were likely forged’.

Kylie shut down the allegations and said Forbes made ‘inaccurate statements’.