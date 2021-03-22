Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate to makeup artist's surgery fund

22 March 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 14:28

Jenner's makeup artist Samuel Rauda was in a serious car accident and required surgery.

Kylie Jenner has been heavily criticised online after asking her followers to donate to an emergency surgery fund for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda.

The 23-year-old "self-made billionaire" shared a link on Instagram to the GoFundMePage for Rauda, 26, who was seriously injured in a car accident last week.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” wrote Kylie. "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ GoFundMe."

The GoFundMe page was set up by Rauda's family in order to pay for his medical expenses and future costs. Rauda underwent major surgery on 14th March, his family wrote, and has a "long road to recovery ahead of him".

At the time of writing, almost $100,000 of the $120,000 target has been raised. In her post, Jenner asked her followers to help raise $60,000 after reportedly donating $5,000 herself.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner faced intense backlash on social media in the days following her post. Many called out the reality star for not donating more money, with many pointing out her eye-watering net worth and lavish lifestyle.

"Kylie Jenner, a billionaire whose toddler has purses from Hermès, Chanel, and Vuitton, wants you to donate the $60k her makeup artist needs for brain surgery," wrote one user.

"Imagine being a billionaire who makes $450,000 a day and not be willing to pay $60,000 to save your friend’s life," said another.

"Kylie Jenner makes almost half a million dollars everyday and she is still asking her relatively poor fans to pay for her friends $60,000 medical bills?" said one, "Eat the rich."

At the time of writing, Kylie Jenner is yet to respond to the backlash.

