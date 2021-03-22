Who is Samuel Rauda? What happened to Kylie Jenner's makeup artist?

Samuel Rauda, celebrity makeup artist and friend of cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, was in a serious car accident earlier this month.

The incident became worldwide news after Jenner, 23, faced backlash online for asking her followers to donate to Rauda's GoFundMe page, which was set up by his family to raise money for his medical expenses.

Who is Samuel Rauda?

Samuel Rauda is a 26-year-old celebrity makeup artist based in Los Angeles, California.

His famous cliental include Bebe Rexha, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Pia Mia, Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo and Ava Max, to name a few, all of whom feature on his Instagram page, @makeupbysamuel.

Rauda's Instagram account boasts over 250,000 followers, while his YouTube channel has garnered over 80,000 subscribers.

Among his star-studded roster of clients is Kylie Jenner. Rauda sometimes fills in for Jenner's usual makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

What happened to Samuel Rauda?

Samuel Rauda was reportedly involved in a major vehicle accident in mid-March, resulting in serious head injuries.

Samuel's friend, YouTuber La Demi, took to social media to explained what happened to the makeup artist, sharing a link to his GoFundMe page.

"This weekend @makeupbysamuel went into brain surgery and is still in the hospital on a road towards a very long recovery," wrote Demi. "An awful accident happened & he flew off a moving vehicle crushing his head into the pavement, suffering from internal bleeding and 8 different injuries to his brain. The surgery went well and now we are all just waiting for when Sam wakes."

Samuel underwent surgery on 14th March, his family explained on their donation page. "Anyone who knows Samuel can say he is the most loving and kind person you could ever meet!" they wrote.

"He has a big heart and doesn’t hesitate to help someone in need. When you are having a rough day, he certainly knows how to make you laugh and turn that frown upside down. At this moment, he needs our support and prayers more than ever."

"Sam underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated. The Lord bless you abundantly!"

At the time of writing, almost $100,000 has been raised of the $120,000 goal. The family gave an update on 20th March, writing, "We would like to extend our most sincere thanks to each and everyone who has donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel.

"We have felt the love and know that your continued prayers for healing are very much appreciated. It has been uplifting to witness how Sam not only brought a ray of shine to our lives but to many across the world.

"It has been a week since Sam’s accident. It has not been easy. In the midst of it all, Sam continues to fight, showing us how strong he truly is. Please continue to send prayers his way."

Jenner reportedly donated $5,000 towards the fund, while other donors include Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie and Huda Kattan.