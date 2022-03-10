Kim Kardashian slammed over "tone-deaf" advice for women in business

Offering her "best advice to women in business", the reality TV star got dragged on social media after claiming people should "get their f*cking ass up and work" as "nobody wants to work these days"

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for the 'tone-deaf' comments she made during her a recent interview with Variety alongside her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner.

Whilst promoting their new reality show The Kardashians on HULU, she and her family discussed their business ventures, sharing tips on how to succeed when Kim decided to offer some "advice".

"I have the best advice for women in business," she claimed swiftly adding:

"Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments".

Sister Kourtney can be heard in the bag agreeing with her statement.

The Kardashians in discussion with Variety about their latest TV show The Kardashians plus more. Picture: YouTube

After the clip went viral on Twitter, many slammed Kim for her advice, as well as her sisters for agreeing with her words. Many called out them out for not recognising that their privilege as rich people got them where they are and not hard work.

One person tweeted:"Rich people gaslighting us that it’s our fault we are poor and not inherited wealth is a choice".

Another one commented: "I’d like to see Kim work a day in grocery or retail or literally any job at all other than marrying rich, using your wealthy connections and shelling products no one wants #KimKardashian #WomensDay".

Several celebrities also responded to her remarks including British TV host turned actress Jameela Jamil who tweeted:

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours".

The mum-of-four is currently in the middle of a nasty ongoing divorce from rapper Kanye West after she was legally made single via a US Court after filing for divorce back in February 2021.

Citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason for wanting separate, the SKIMS co-founder asked for immediate termination of her marriage. She is currently dating SNL funny man Pete Davidson.