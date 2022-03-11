Kim Kardashian’s 'former employees' expose alleged working conditions following backlash

Two former employees have come forward sharing their appalling experience working for the Kardashians with one claiming they "could only afford groceries from 99 cents store"

Kim Kardashian has been called out by her former employees on Twitter for her insulting 'advice' to women in business during a recent interview with Variety alongside Khloé, Kourtney and momager Kris Jenner.

"I have the best advice for women in business" she stated before adding, "Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days".

After a clip of the ill-timed advice went viral, several fans and followers including Jameela Jamil and Piers Morgan clapped back at The Kardashians TV star for being tone-deaf.

However, it was beauty critic and former employee Jessica DeFino's tweets about working for the family back in 2015 that caught everyones attention.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

Sharing her experience, she tweeted:

"I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️".

Kim Kardashian West attends 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"The wildest thing about that job: I saw firsthand how the most famous women in the world Frankensteined an impossible standard of beauty, pushed the rest of us to “keep up” with them, weaponized that standard of beauty to sell products, and *still* never felt good enough" she continued.

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner posing backstage during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018. Picture: Getty

But it wasn't just Jessica who had something to say about working for the Kardashians. Celene Zavala, a programming director at CNN+ who worked as an unpaid intern assistant for the reality TV star shared her experience on social media – before making her Twitter account private.

"I worked my little college ass off for free for Kimberly" she tweeted. "So I better get some addendum in her saying 'except Celene, she was amazing' she tweeted.

Kim Kardashian attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Fans slammed Kim and her sisters on Twitter, with many calling them out for not recognising that their privilege, especially considering Kim's rise to fame.

One person tweeted: "Rich people gaslighting us that it’s our fault we are poor and not inherited wealth is a choice".

Another one commented: "I’d like to see Kim work a day in grocery or retail or literally any job at all other than marrying rich, using your wealthy connections and shelling products no one wants".

Over the last 2 years, women have been sidelined from work they'd like to get back to b/c of caregiving responsibilities and objectionable working conditions (including a lack of PTO, child care, flexible + predictable work scheduling).



And yet: https://t.co/qLqUVB1DPN — Anne Branigin 🔆 (@AnneBranigin) March 9, 2022

Kim really squandered all that good will she built up by handling her divorce like a grown up, only to revert to this. 🤦🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/17ANKFIpTj — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 9, 2022