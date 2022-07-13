Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson says he wants to start a family

The comedian opened up about his desire to have children.

Pete Davidson has revealed he wants to become a father in a candid new interview with Kevin Hart.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, who is currently dating reality star and mother-of-four Kim Kardashian, said he would love to start a family of his own one day.

Speaking in a teaser for Kevin's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, Davidson admitted, "I’m definitely a family guy. My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve is I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny."

Kim recently revealed she waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

"It’s not super corny, it’s the best goddamn thing you can do in life," replied Hart. Pete continued, "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude."

"I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."

Pete - whose father, Scott, was a firefighter killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York - also opened up about his own difficult upbringing, saying, "My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mum, new sister, and I just did not handle it great. My sister was like two or three years old so it was just a f***ing nightmare."

"I tell my friends that all the time, if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever." he added, "But that weird s**t that it does to you, made me love comedy."

Kim shares four children - daughers North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm - with estranged husband Kanye West. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Pete has been dating Kim for around nine months, after the pair met during Kim's appearance on SNL last October. Kim shares four children, daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce new boyfriend Pete to her kids. "I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker," she explained during an appearance on The Today Show.

Meanwhile, Pete was recently spotted with what appears to be the initials of Kim and her four children tattooed on his collarbone, which reads ‘KNSCP’.