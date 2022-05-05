Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West stormed out during her SNL monologue

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder shared that Yé was not happy with her speech after she referred to him as "a rapper" and used the word "divorced"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has revealed the real reason why her estranged husband Kanye West walked out of her SNL monologue, admitting that he wasn't happy with her referring to him as "a rapper".

Speaking to Khloe on the latest episode of The Kardashians, she told them:

"He walked out on SNL like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since. He’s upset at the fact that I said, “the reason I divorced him”, and used the word “divorced”… So he wished I said the word “filed” for divorce".

Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

"He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, “I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper" she continued.

"I sat there through so many speeches and things that haven't been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him and walk out".

Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

Khloe chimed in adding "not even just speeches, strong public stances he’s taken in many different areas that might not be your stance but you were his wife, and that’s what you do".

Kim continued "That’s the thing, when he doesn’t get… He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. But good for him. It’s not going to happen here".

During her monologue she joked about their marriage to the rapper, saying:

"I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything. All the ups, all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time".

"Not only that, he’s also the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing… his personality".

Back in February 2021, she filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' stating that she no longer wants to be married to him asking for an immediate termination of her marriage.

The two have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.