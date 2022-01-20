Khloe Kardashian slammed over selling daughter's used designer clothes

The reality TV star has received backlash for selling her 3-year-old daughter's used designer clothes "for profit".

Khloe Kardashian has received backlash for selling her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson's used designer clothes.

On Friday (Jan 14) the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to let her fans know that she is charging for True's clothes.

Khloe Kardashian has received backlash for selling her 3-year-old daughter's designer clothes. Picture: Getty

“Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits,” Khloe wrote on Twitter while sharing a link to the website where she is selling the items.

Fans highlighted that True’s old clothing that is available for sale price point expensive, considering the items are used.

A Ralph Lauren jacket was priced at $150 and a Dolce & Gabbana rose-adorned tank top was listed for $99.

Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits 😩😍 https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2022

The 37-year-old mother of one received backlash, with many fans questioning why a woman with so much wealth would be selling clothes when she could give the items to charity.

Fans were outraged that the Kardashians are making profit on their used (and often free) wardrobe that comes with a lot of conditions: “All sales are final. No returns, exchanges, refunds or cancellations,” their website states.

Khloe Kardashian (R) shares her daughter True, with NBA basketball star Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

One fan replied to Khloe's tweet, writing: “Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names.

So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them."

Another user wrote: "I do hope, since a lot of her outfits are gifted by designers, that you take the proceeds from the sale and donate to charity.

I don’t understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don’t need the money and someone else in need could use them"

A third user wrote: "I hope the profits from the sale of those used clothes are going to charity. Any other scenario is perplexing. You have so much, surely you can afford to gift a needy child used clothing."

While many fans criticised the star for selling True's old designer clothes, other fans defended Khloe, claiming that just because she is rich, she is not obliged to give the items away for free.

One fan defended Khloe, writing: "O please! She's done more for charities and people in a month then you probably have. Why shouldn't she sell them? O cuz she's rich?! So that means she has to give her stuff away?"

Another Twitter user wrote: "I don’t see anything wrong with her selling The clothes her daughter no longer is going to wear. A lot of those do the same in yard sales, the problem is the price is too high for used clothes no matter who it’s from or what brand it is".

Why these basically the original price when she wore them 🤔 they should be $32 instead of $70 right — blanca 👽🧡🧡🧡👽 (@Blanca_TeQuiero) January 14, 2022

OMG YOU DO KNOW THAT I CAN BUY THESE ADIDAS SHORTS NEW FOR THE SAME PRICE..WTF — michelle erdman (@michelleerdman) January 19, 2022

I do hope, since a lot of her outfits are gifted by designers, that you take the proceeds from the sale and donate to charity. I don’t understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don’t need the money and someone else in need could use them 🤷🏻‍♀️ — B. Smith (@BevDi_S) January 19, 2022

Because Khloe had to find a way pay her assistant to post everything on her kloset for her-that she really just got for free from stores $ designers anyway. 😵‍💫😓 — Psaratt (@Sunshineonetwo) January 15, 2022

I don’t understand this. The family gets almost all of their clothing donated to them, they’re billionaires and the rest of us regular folk that buy our stuff donate what we no longer need. This doesn’t even go to a charity. Make it make sense. — Jess (@JessEnough4) January 20, 2022

Wow True outfits cost more than some babies Mother can afford. We recycle our babies clothes and give to the next Mother. We take great care of them. They be free pass down. They might not be the designer cloths you buy and maybe not on your level of Chanel. It's better to give — Tearon First Lady (@Tearon) January 14, 2022

While the Kardashian Kloset website does not specify if any of the proceeds from the sales go to charity, it has been a huge question amongst fans.

Fans have also let it be known that Khloe is not the only Kardashian/Jenner that sells clothes on the site.

