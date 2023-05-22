Khloe Kardashian's bestie Malika 'confirms' name of her baby son

The name of Khloe's son has been seemingly confirmed by best friend Malika Haqq.

The name of Khloe Kardashian's son has been seemingly confirmed as Tatum by her best friend Malika in a social media comment.

Kardashian welcomed her baby son in August 2022 with on / off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom they already share True, 5.

Now, it seems that Malika has revealed that baby Thompson is called Tatum following Khloe confirming that her baby's name starts with a T.

Khloe shared these snaps of her baby son to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

On Friday (19 May), Khloe posted snaps to Instagram that show her standing up and holding her son, whose face is turned away from the camera.

Khlo hilariously wore a shirt with sister Kim's viral message "get your f***ing a** up and go to work" printed on it whilst holding her son.

Haqq commented on the post, "Go Tate!" which prompted fans to decipher this as confirmation of the baby's name.

Malika let the name slip in an Instagram comment. Picture: Instagram

Her words didn't go unnoticed by other commenters on the post, who then urged Khloe to confirm the name of her baby.

"Name drop," one fan said as another commented "did she just leak the name?"

So far, Khloe has kept the name of her son quiet, and reportedly plans to reveal it during season three of The Kardashians, which starts this week.

Khloe shares True and Tatum with Tristan Thompson. . Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, it was reported that the child’s name was Tatum Robert Thompson, with the middle name as a tribute to the late Robert Kardashian.

"Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honours her dad and her brother [Rob Kardashian]."

"There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or… Robert Tatum," a source told The US Sun.