Khloe Kardashian's bestie Malika 'confirms' name of her baby son

22 May 2023, 17:21

Khloe Kardashian shows off tidy pantry

The name of Khloe's son has been seemingly confirmed by best friend Malika Haqq.

The name of Khloe Kardashian's son has been seemingly confirmed as Tatum by her best friend Malika in a social media comment.

Kardashian welcomed her baby son in August 2022 with on / off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom they already share True, 5.

Now, it seems that Malika has revealed that baby Thompson is called Tatum following Khloe confirming that her baby's name starts with a T.

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloe shared these snaps of her baby son to Instagram.
Khloe shared these snaps of her baby son to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

On Friday (19 May), Khloe posted snaps to Instagram that show her standing up and holding her son, whose face is turned away from the camera.

Khlo hilariously wore a shirt with sister Kim's viral message "get your f***ing a** up and go to work" printed on it whilst holding her son.

Haqq commented on the post, "Go Tate!" which prompted fans to decipher this as confirmation of the baby's name.

Khloé Kardashian kids: How many does she have, names, ages, fathers and more

Malika let the name slip in an Instagram comment.
Malika let the name slip in an Instagram comment. Picture: Instagram

Her words didn't go unnoticed by other commenters on the post, who then urged Khloe to confirm the name of her baby.

"Name drop," one fan said as another commented "did she just leak the name?"

So far, Khloe has kept the name of her son quiet, and reportedly plans to reveal it during season three of The Kardashians, which starts this week.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding officiant calls her Khloe in ceremony blunder

Khloe has been called out by fans for her 'changing face and body'.
Khloe shares True and Tatum with Tristan Thompson. . Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, it was reported that the child’s name was Tatum Robert Thompson, with the middle name as a tribute to the late Robert Kardashian.

"Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honours her dad and her brother [Rob Kardashian]."

"There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or… Robert Tatum," a source told The US Sun.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' over the 'chaos' of single parenting

Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' over the 'chaos' of single parenting

Jonathan Majors spotted holding hands with rumoured new girlfriend Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors spotted holding hands with rumoured new girlfriend Meagan Good

Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion

Beyoncé & Jay-Z make history by buying record-breaking $200 million mansion

Beyonce

Blac Chyna roasted for new 'mushroom undercut' hairstyle

Blac Chyna roasted for new 'mushroom undercut' hairstyle

Trending

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyonce

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is interning for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is interning for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: tickets, openers, dates, venues, setlist & more

Beyonce

Beyoncé's UK Renaissance World Tour Dates: Stage times, support, tickets and more

Beyoncé's UK Renaissance World Tour Dates: Stage times, support, tickets and more

Beyonce

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100
Capital XTRA New Music
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection