Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of baby boy in adorable Christmas post

Khloe welcomed her son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this year.

Khloe Kardashian has shared a first glimpse of her son in a series of festive photos.

The Good American founder, 38, welcomed her baby boy with Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this year, but has kept his identity - and name - firmly under wraps since his birth.

In a collection of photos taken ahead of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, Khloe posed with her son and four-year-old daughter True, with whom she also shares with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of her baby boy in photos taken on the night of the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Donning a stunning floor-length red gown with an epic thigh-high split, Khloe holds her little boy in her arm while standing alongside True, who is wearing a matching red dress.

In the first photo, baby boy Thompson's head can be seen as he looks to the side, before turning his head to the back in the second photo.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy back in August, using a surrogate.

However, their journey wasn't exactly a smooth one after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

Khloe also shared plenty of snaps with daughter True in their matching dresses. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

That month, fitness model Maralee welcomed a baby boy named Theo, who was conceived on Thompson's 30th birthday whilst still in a relationship with Kardashian.

The NBA star, who also infamously cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with True, will now be paying a whopping $10,000 a month to his mistress as the pair have worked out their support arrangements.

Maralee’s representative, Harvey Englander, claimed the baby's father "has not made any attempt to meet their son." Thompson has not met Theo and is not a part of his life at all, according to TMZ.