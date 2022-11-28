Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dating?

The model and singer are now both single, and rumours have been floating around suggesting that they have reconnected.

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are rumoured to be dating again!

Both the singer and the model recently split from their partners - Harry split with Olivia Wilde and Kendall with NBA player Devin Booker after their relationships didn't work out.

After both called time on their romances around similar times, rumours have been floating around that the pair have reconnected and are dating again.

Kendall recently split with NBA player Devin Booker. . Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles split with Olivia Wilde after a year of dating. Picture: Getty

Harry and Kendall previously had an on/off relationship since 2013 and have since been spotted in close proximity with each other.

Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner attended Harry's recent LA tour date, where Kendall and Harry were spotted maintaining eye contact as he sung his biggest hits.

A source told this publication that Harry has been opening up to Kendall about his most recent split.

Kendall and Harry remain friends. Picture: Getty

"Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time," the source revealed.

The LA insider continued that: "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another."

However the source also said that they won't be rushing into anything too soon, considering their history as an on/off couple.

Kendall and Devin dated for over two years. . Picture: Getty Images

Harry previously dated director Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Harry and Kendall both reportedly broke up with their partners due to their busy schedules, but friends have speculated that they might hang out over the festive season.

Styles is still touring his third album 'Harry's House', and Kendall is busy with her tequila business and modelling across the world.

Watch this space if anything develops!