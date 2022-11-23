The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's split revealed

The couple quietly broke up last month, but why?

After over two years of dating, lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up.

The model and NBA player quietly called it quits last month after reconciling over the summer after a short split.

The pair first started dating in the summer of 2020, with Devin calling Kendall "the most beautiful woman" in a sweet Instagram post last year.

Kendall and Devin were spotted at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy earlier this year. . Picture: Getty Images

An insider told E! News that the pair split after they couldn't make their busy and conflicting schedules work with each other.

"Their schedules weren't lining up," shared the source, "and eventually the relationship really took its course."

Things remain amicable between the pair as the insider revealed that: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Kendall and Devin dated for over two years. . Picture: Getty Images

Kendall is reportedly not too fazed by the split, and is in "great spirits", and is focusing on her tequila company and is "really focused on work."

As for next steps in the dating world, Kendall is reportedly "not really open to dating right now", and plans to focus on her career.

Throughout their relationship, Kendall and Devin kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but would occasionally share sweet pictures of them to social media.