The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's split revealed

23 November 2022, 11:38

The couple quietly broke up last month, but why?

After over two years of dating, lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up.

The model and NBA player quietly called it quits last month after reconciling over the summer after a short split.

The pair first started dating in the summer of 2020, with Devin calling Kendall "the most beautiful woman" in a sweet Instagram post last year.

Kendall Jenner dating history: from Harry Styles to Devin Booker and more

Kendall and Devin were spotted at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy last month
Kendall and Devin were spotted at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy earlier this year. . Picture: Getty Images

An insider told E! News that the pair split after they couldn't make their busy and conflicting schedules work with each other.

"Their schedules weren't lining up," shared the source, "and eventually the relationship really took its course."

Things remain amicable between the pair as the insider revealed that: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Kendall Jenner slammed for parking in disabled space during workout class

Kendall and Devin out for dinner
Kendall and Devin dated for over two years. . Picture: Getty Images

Kendall is reportedly not too fazed by the split, and is in "great spirits", and is focusing on her tequila company and is "really focused on work."

As for next steps in the dating world, Kendall is reportedly "not really open to dating right now", and plans to focus on her career.

Throughout their relationship, Kendall and Devin kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but would occasionally share sweet pictures of them to social media.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

JT from City Girls 'confirms' breakup from Lil Uzi Vert

JT from City Girls 'confirms' breakup from Lil Uzi Vert

NBA Youngboy cuts ties with his 10 children amid baby mama feud

NBA Youngboy cuts ties with his 10 children amid baby mama feud

'THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN DAY'

Stormzy ‘This Is What We Mean Day’: date, location, tickets and more

Stormzy

Trending

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Kanye West

DaBaby claims he’s on the same level as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

DaBaby claims he’s on the same level as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Kanye West

Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31

Larsa Pippen, 48, breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus, 31
Kendall Jenner dating history

Kendall Jenner dating history: from Harry Styles to Devin Booker and more

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection