Kendall Jenner slammed for parking in disabled space during workout class

17 November 2022, 17:18

Kendall Jenner was caught red-handed after parking her car in a disabled parking spot for a gym class.

Kendall Jenner has been pictured parking in a disabled parking space whilst attending a pilates class in Hollywood.

The reality star left her Land Rover in a spot reserved for disabled drivers, and was pictured in the action.

She left her $100,000 car parked there for an hour as she worked out then sped away.

Kendall was caught red-handed as she attended a gym class. Picture: Getty Images

Parking in a disabled space is illegal in every state in America, and carries penalties of up to $1000 under Californian state law.

There was a visible sign permitting only those with a disabled badge to park there, however Kendall flouted these rules.

Kendall was accompanied by a male assistant and wore gym clothes as she attended the gym class.

Kendall and Hailey got caught doing the same earlier this year.
Kendall and Hailey got caught doing the same earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Jenner has been slammed by fans for parking in the wrong spots before, and has been called 'selfish' and 'inconsiderate' by critics.

Back in February, Kendall and friend Hailey Bieber were caught again for parking in a disabled spot.

Insiders told TMZ that the "Pilates studio asked them to park in the handicapped spaces because their presence was causing a scene with photogs."

