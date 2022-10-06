Kendall Jenner trolls Kim Kardashian over 'diaper-like' orange jumpsuit

6 October 2022, 12:03

Kendall Jenner mocked her sister on a recent episode of The Kardashians over her outfit choice for a fashion show.

Kendall Jenner has dissed her older sister Kim Kardashian over a questionable outfit choice in the third episode of The Kardashians season two.

Kim sported a bright orange Prada jumpsuit for their show at Milan Fashion Week, to which Kendall was not too happy with the outfit choice.

Even ex-husband Kanye West has chimed in about his dislike for the outfit too.

Kim Kardashian to pay huge $1.26 million fine over controversial cryptocurrency post

Kim during Milan Fashion Week wearing Prada.
Kim during Milan Fashion Week wearing Prada. Picture: Getty Images

Kim's sister said that "It kind of looks like you have a diaper on", as she revealed her look.

The boiler suit in question that Kim wore was extremely oversized and styled it unbuttoned with a black bra underneath.

Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, even got in contact with her to tell her his opinion on the outfit.

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Kim and Kendall pictured in 2016.
Kim and Kendall pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

"The orange look made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that," Kanye said after Kim asked whether the look was "too booby."

"While we're here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can't help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don't like," Kim said to the camera.

Kim continued: "No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always gonna be family,' she says, before revealing something about Kanye's recent looks she clearly isn't a fan of."

Kim Kardashian leaves fans concerned over 'shocking' weight loss

Episode three of The Kardashians opened up in Milan, where Kim and Kendall were there for Fashion Week.

During the episode, Kim dealt with the stress of Kanye's messages whilst attending various fittings.

Kim had the last laugh as she joked: "I'll text him back and be like, 'You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine."

