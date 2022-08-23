Michael Jackson's nephew furiously responds as Harry Styles is labelled new 'King of Pop'

Taj Jackson has slammed Styles after he was called the new King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's nephew Taj has slammed Harry Styles after he was labelled the new King of Pop in a new interview spread.

In a recent article with Rolling Stone magazine, the ex One Direction member was named the new 'King of Pop'.

Jackson had a career spanning almost five decades and his family has ensured that MJ's legacy stays on after his death in 2009.

Taj Jackson, 49, hit out at the music magazine and Styles and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

"There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired."

Jackson has been known as the King of Pop after gaining legend status for songs such as 'Thriller' and 'Man in the Mirror'.

Taj Jackson is Michael's nephew. Picture: Getty Images

Taj did then praise the 'As it Was' singer but refused to let Styles carry the title that he claims belongs to his uncle.

He continued: "No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title."

MJ has been known as the King of Pop for decades. Picture: Getty Images

Fans seemed divided on the status of being the 'King of Pop', arguing that there is only one, however others thought that Jackson's reign was over.

The tweet where Taj Jackson called out Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

One said Harry was not "in the same league or universe as Michael Jackson", whereas another said he is the "GOAT of music."

A fan also referred back to 2003 when Rolling Stone magazine called singer Justin Timberlake the new King of Pop on their cover.

Jackson died aged 50 in 2009 and has unofficially been known as the King of Pop for decades.

