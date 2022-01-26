Janet Jackson reveals Michael Jackson called her a "pig" and fat-shamed her

The 55-year-old singer revealed in her new tell-all documentary 'JANET' that older brother Michael used to bully her about her weight, calling her a "pig, horse, and cow"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Janet Jackson has revealed in her self-titled documentary JANET that her older brother Michael Jackson used to tease her about her weight when she was a teenager.

"There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names – Pig, horse, slaughter hog, or cow. He would laugh about it and I'd laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt" she said in the documentary which debuts this weekend (Jan 28).

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson at the 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

"When you have somebody say you're too heavy, it affects you. I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested" she revealed.

Earlier this month, the legendary R&B singer reflected on being found guilty by association amid her brother's child abuse allegations.

"There’s a great deal of scrutiny with having that last name" she says, "Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?" she says in the three-minute trailer.

In 1993, the King of Pop was accused of child abduction and child sex abuse. Ten years later, Gavin Arvizo claimed that Jackson assaulted him when he was 13 at the singer's Neverland Ranch.

In 2005, he was found not guilty on all charges, walking away a free innocent man. Michael died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50 following an overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol.

Michael Jackson performing in concert in 1986. Picture: Getty

Also discussing the backlash she received during her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake; where he iconically tore off part of her top, briefly exposing her breast on stage, she revealed the emotional trauma she faced from the backlash.

"They build you up, and then as soon as you get there, they break you down" she explained.

Following the publication of The New York Times documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, the controversial performance brought Jackson's career to a halt for a substantial length of time, garnered new headlines every year.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

In February 2021, Justin apologised to both Janet and Britney Spears on Instagram after being ridiculed by their fans on social media during the #FREEBRITNEY movement.

"I personally want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, because I care for and respect those ladies, and I know I failed" he wrote.