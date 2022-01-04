Janet Jackson's felt ‘guilty by association’ over Michael Jackson allegations

The documentary named Janet sees the 55-year-old R&B singer reflect on being found guilty by association amid her brother Michael Jackson child abuse allegations

Janet Jackson has finally addressed the child abuse allegations made against her late brother Michael Jackson in her new forthcoming self-titled documentary JANET, which is set for released on January 28th.

"There’s a great deal of scrutiny with having that last name" she says, "Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?" she says in the three-minute trailer.

In 1993, the King of Pop was accused of child sex abuse for the first time. Gavin Arvizo claimed ten years later that Jackson assaulted him when he was 13 at the singer's Neverland Ranch.

Michael was accused with child abduction and child abuse after an investigation into the pop star. In 2005, he was found not guilty. Michael Jack died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50 following an overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol.

Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards – Febuary 24,1993. Picture: Getty

She also discusses the backlash she received during Timberlake's 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, which he tore off part of Jackson's top and briefly exposed her breast on stage. "They build you up, and then as soon as you get there, they break you down" she explained.

Following the publication of The New York Times documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, the controversial performance brought Jackson's career to a halt for a substantial length of time, garnered new headlines ever year.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Last February, Justin Timberlake apologised to both Janet Jackson and Britney Spears in an Instagram post after being ridiculed on social media by fans during the #FREEBRITNEY movement.

"I personally want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, because I care for and respect those ladies, and I know I failed," he wrote.

