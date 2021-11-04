Malfunction The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson: Release date, plot, trailer & more

What is the plot?

In February 2004, Jackson was thriving in her career. The “All For You” singer was just about to drop her eighth studio album, Damita Jo, when a tragedy happened.

The pop star and singer Justin Timberlake were set to perform at the Super Bowl – which happened, but brought a long an unfortunate and tragic moment.

Janet Jackson was rocking the stage when Timberlake set off a "wardrobe malfunction" which exposed her bare breast to millions of viewers.

According to the press release, “In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman's breast for 9/16ths of a second.”

The documentary will examine the “racial and cultural currents” that played into the aftermath of the on stage mishap.

Janet Jackson expressed that all the emphasis from the incident was put on her, and not on Justin Timberlake.

The FX and Hulu show will contrast how Jackson’s career “was never the same,” while Timberlake’s “stardom only grew.”

It will also feature rare footage and interviews with cultural critics, including MTV and NFL executives, and those who worked the stage that night.

In 2006, Janet did an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she said: "All the emphasis was put on me. Not on Justin". She also told MTV that Justin got “10% of the blame.”

Justin Timberlake publicly apologised to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears in a statement post.

Timberlake finally publicly apologised to Jackson after 17 years.

After being called out for the incident, Timberlake wrote, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The singer then specifically apologised to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears, writing: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

