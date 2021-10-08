Michael Jackson’s son Prince responds to his father being compared to Drake

8 October 2021, 11:32

Prince Jackson has responded to all the comparisons between his late father and Drake.

A debate has been going around social media lately with fans comparing Michael Jackson and Drake.

A tweet, which asked people if they thought the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ star is bigger than MJ ‘in his peak’ went viral and now Michael Jackson’s son has weighed in on the debate.

Prince Jackson was asked if he thought Drake might be as big as his dad in his prime, and he doesn’t appear to agree with the debate.

Michael Jackson and Drake have been getting compared by fans
Michael Jackson and Drake have been getting compared by fans. Picture: Alamy
Prince Jackson has weighed in on the Drake and MJ debate
Prince Jackson has weighed in on the Drake and MJ debate. Picture: Alamy

He told this publication: “I mean everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake everything that he does.

“But what my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again.”

This comes after nine out of the 10 tracks on Drake’s latest album ‘CLB’ debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, proving his undeniable success over the years.

Fans have been comparing Drake and Michael Jackson
Fans have been comparing Drake and Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

Drake also compares his talents to MJ in his new track ‘You Only Live Twice’.

He raps: “Not sure if you know but I’m actually Michael Jackson / The man I see in the mirror is actually goin’ platinum.”

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper has previously shown his love for the late superstar when he posthumously collaborated with Jackson on his track ‘Don’t Matter To Me’, which was part of his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’.

