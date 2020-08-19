Drake should be called Michael Jackson from now on, says Lil Durk

Drake should be called Michael Jackson from now on, says Lil Durk
Rapper Lil Durk has chimed in on the long-standing debate on whether Drake has reached Michael Jackson's level.

Drake and Michael Jackson fans have been debating on whether the new iconic rapper can be compared to the late "King of Pop", when it comes to their artistry.

Recently, Fat Joe referred to Drizzy as "the Michael Jackson of this time", which sparked an online debate amongst fans.

While many believe they are both legends within their respective fields, some still think they're incomparable.

However, Lil Durk has chimed in on the debate and has given his honesty on the topic.

After celebrating the release of his new track "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Drake, the 27-year-old rapper has been giving his praises to the Canadian rap legend.

In a recent Instagram post, Durk reflected on a photo taken six years ago of him and Drizzy.

The "All Love" rapper captioned the photo "This around the time my ppl told me give up music 😂 glad I ain’t listen to em".

Lil Durk says Drake should be called Michael Jackson
The star also took to his Instagram story to make a bold claim about Drizzy.

"Don't call em drake nomo his new name Michael Jackson," Durk declared on his story.

Back in 2015, Durk dedicated a post to Michael Jackson, claiming he was one of the greatest of all time. Now, he thinks Drake's new name should be after the pop legend.

Though Drake has already established himself as a highly credible artist, many have argued he is still not of the same stature as Michael Jackson.

However, Drake is not done - Certified Lover Boy, the follow-up to Drake's 2018 album Scorpion, is set to be released this year.

Drizzy announced his new album title after he dropped "Laugh Now Cry Later" last Friday.

See fans reactions to the Drake & Michael Jackson debate below.

What do you think? Is Drake this generations Michael Jackson? Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

