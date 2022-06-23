Blac Chyna 'throws shade' at the Kardashians amid Rob revenge porn lawsuit

23 June 2022, 16:25

This comes after she reached a settlement in her 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna released a music video for her new rap single 'Can't See Me' this week and it seems to make a dig at the Kardashian clan.

This comes just a week after Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a settlement outside of court, which happened mere hours before the 'revenge porn' lawsuit was due to be trialled.

Blac Chyna on the red carpet
Blac Chyna on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Tyga and Rob Kardashian clap back at Blac Chyna after she claims they pay 'no child support'

According to media sources, both Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, came to an agreement to stop the lawsuit from reaching a trial, although the terms of their deal remain unknown.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna before their split
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna before their split. Picture: Getty Images

Her attorney claimed that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was trying to financially ruin Chyna, after she lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians in April.

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen boxing match fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Rob and Chyna share 5-year-old daughter Dream and dated for 11 months.

The new music video features Chyna as a strip club owner.

In the video, the star raps lyrics such as 'Have you ever been paid? Have you had a milly in your face?', which possibly references the settlement she will be paid by ex fiance Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far

She continues with 'new year new money, its a sequel', possibly also referencing the payout.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Robin Antin and Khloe Kardashian celebrate Kim Kardashian's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas on October 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Robin Antin and Khloe Kardashian celebrate Kim Kardashian's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas on October 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

The chorus features lyrics like 'If you wanna see me, you can see me on the TV', possibly alluding to her time spent on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and short-lived show Rob and Chyna.

Amid her current legal problems, she tells workers in the video: 'I got important business out there to take care of and when I call you, I want you to come out there and shake your a**es proper'.

