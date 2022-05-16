Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen boxing match fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Here's everything you need to know about the charity celebrity boxing match that will take place on June 11th

Blac Chyna will go head-to-head against Instagram fitness model Alysia Magen for a celebrity boxing match on June 11th.

A few weeks ago, the model confirmed her participation on Instagram, looking to win the 'Celebrity Boxing Female Championship'.

Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen attends Official Celebrity Boxing South Florida Rumble Featuring Blac Chyna - Press Conference at Booby Trap Doral on May 14, 2022 in Doral, Florida. Picture: Getty

The two met for the first time on May 14, which saw the two square off, resulting in Magen shoving the video vixen.

Chyna responded saying "You know what, I think that’s really, really, really cut but I just want you to know that June 11th, it’s on".

Here's everything you need to know about the charity celebrity boxing match that will take place on June 11th!!

Who is Alysia Magen?

Alysia Magen is a fitness social media personality currently sitting on 1.3 million Instagram followers. She has an associate's degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

She is also a health coach as well as an Air Force Physical Training Leader, and frequently posts about her training routine on social media and even has a YouTube channel where she captures everything.

Why is Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen fighting?

The fight is for a charity event, with the two of then raising money for the Pasadena Humane Society.

When is the fight between Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen taking place?

The fight will take place on June 11 in Miami. The venue is yet to be confirmed. Chyna shared the news of her participation but speaking about it on Instagram, captioning it:

"Yes it’s true! I am fighting to raise money for the Pasadena Humane Society! Press conference this Saturday in Miami to unveil my opponent and the fight is June 11 in Miami!".

How can I get tickets to the fight?

Fortunately for fans of the former reality star, tickets are now on sale and may be purchased while supplies last.

According to Chyna, tickets are available on ticketmaster.com and that fans may get a discount by using the code "BLACCHYNA."