How long does Celebrity Big Brother last and when is the final episode?
14 March 2024, 17:08
Will Best and AJ Odudu give Capital Xtra a Celebrity Big Brother house tour
How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for and when is the final? Here's everything you need to know.
It feels as if Celebrity Big Brother has just started, but we are fast approaching the final episode of the ITV reality show.
The likes of Ekin-Su, Zeze Millz and Sharon Osbourne have been in the house spilling all the tea and providing drama, and we've not got long left until the final episode.
How long does Celebrity Big Brother last?
Celebrity Big Brother only runs for three weeks, with episodes airing six times a week from Sunday to Friday at 9pm.
The contestants will be in the CBB house for a total of 19 days, with 17 episodes set to air for the season.
Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live follows every CBB episode from 10pm, featuring exclusive content and celeb guests, meaning you can't miss any of the action!
When is the final episode of Celebrity Big Brother?
There is not long to go until the last episode of Celebrity Big Brother, after three weeks of evictions, drama and X-Factor style auditions.
The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final has been confirmed for Friday 22nd March.
The episode starts at 9pm and will see the triumphant contestant be crowned live.
The Celebrity Big Brother final airs ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Friday 22nd March 2024 at 9pm.