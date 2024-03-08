Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote
8 March 2024, 15:24
Who has been nominated on Celebrity Big Brother and How can I vote for the eviction? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Along with the most unlikely friendships and top-tier drama, Celebrity Big Brother does have to say goodbye to some of its contestants through evictions.
This year, the ITV series will host live evictions twice a week, up from once a week previously, and viewers can have their say on which celebrities leave the house.
So, who is nominated to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother and how can I vote? Here are all the details.
Who is nominated for eviction in Celebrity Big Brother?
For the eviction taking place this Friday, 8 March, two celebrities have been nominated by their fellow contestants.
- Gary Goldsmith (Kate Middleton's Uncle)
- Lauren Simon (Real Housewives of Cheshire)
Sharon Osbourne nominated Gary, and Lauren was put up for eviction by all of her fellow housemates.
How can I vote in Celebrity Big Brother?
You can vote by going to itv.com/vote/cbb, or vote using the ITV Big Brother app.
Users of the app are limited to five votes per registered mobile number per voting window.
Celebrity Big Brother airs its first live eviction tonight at 9pm on ITV1.