How much the Celebrity Big Brother contestants are being paid to appear on the show

5 March 2024, 12:49

Will Best and AJ Odudu give Capital Xtra a Celebrity Big Brother house tour

By Anna Suffolk

How much are the contestants of Celebrity Big Brother being paid for their stint in the show?

Celebrity Big Brother has kicked off on our screens, which has seen 12 celebs grace the house for three weeks.

The likes of Louis Walsh, Zeze Millz and Ekin-Su have entered the house, and talk has turned to how much each contestant is getting paid for their stint in Celebrity Big Brother.

It's no surprise that the celebrity contestants can ask for a huge fee to appear on the ITV reality show, and here's how much the 2024 cast are likely to be paid.

The CBB line up.
The CBB line up. Picture: ITV

  1. How much do celebs get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

    The salaries for the 2024 series of Celebrity Big Brother have yet to officially be revealed, however this hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

    Sharon Osbourne is rumoured to be the highest-paid contestant for this years series, with this tabloid reporting she will be paid £100,000 a DAY for her five-day stint in the house.

    However, her team have denied these claims, but we can expect a huge amount to be paid to Mrs. O.

    Sharon Osbourne is likely to be the highest paid celeb.
    Sharon Osbourne is likely to be the highest paid celeb. Picture: ITV

  2. Who are the highest paid Celebrity Big Brother contestants?

    Ray-J is reportedly the highest-paid celeb in the history of CBB, earning a huge £800,000 - £1 million for his appearance on the show.

    David Guest received £600k for his appearance in 2016, while Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (aka Speidi) took home a massive £570k.

    Other huge earners include Jedward (£500k), Katie Price (£400k) and Gemma Collins (£100k).

    AJ and Will are the hosts of CBB.
    AJ and Will are the hosts of CBB. Picture: Getty

