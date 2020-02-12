Blac Chyna sparks pregnancy rumours after posting-and-deleting baby scan

12 February 2020, 10:39 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 10:42

Blac Chyna confused fans this week after posting an ultrasound on Instagram.
Blac Chyna confused fans this week after posting an ultrasound on Instagram.

The reality TV star confused fans after posting - and swiftly deleting - an ultrasound.

Blac Chyna lead fans to believe she was pregnant this week after posting a sonogram of a baby on her Instagram account.

Blac Chyna's racy appearance on the Oscars 2020 red carpet leaves social media confused

The reality TV star, 31, already has two children - her son King Cairo, 7, whom she shares with Tyga, and her daughter with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 3-year-old Dream - and suggested she was adding a third to her brood.

She captioned the black-and-white image "Blessed 2020", but strangely deleted it from her page minutes later.

Blac Chyna posted and deleted a baby scan with the caption "Blessed 2020."
Blac Chyna posted and deleted a baby scan with the caption "Blessed 2020."

Some of her followers had already spotted the post and began speculating as to whether Chyna was hinting at her next pregnancy. However, it turns out the sonogram actually belongs to another woman.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star reposted the sonogram from Goar Avetisyan, a Russian makeup artist followed by Chyna.

Chyna had also commented messages of congratulations below Avetisyan's post, writing, "Congrats baby," and "Blessed 2020," the latter of which she used for her since-deleted caption.

It turns out the sonogram belongs to Goar Avetisyan, a Russian makeup artists followed by Blac Chyna.
It turns out the sonogram belongs to Goar Avetisyan, a Russian makeup artists followed by Blac Chyna.
Chyna posted some supportive comments on Goar Avetisyan's picture.
Chyna posted some supportive comments on Goar Avetisyan's picture.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian, 32, recently requested primary custody of Dream, claiming that Chyna is making for "an unsafe environment" for their daughter "due to her unpredictable behaviour".

He claimed Chyna has taught Dream to mimic sexual positions, adding that Chyna "snorts cocaine with strangers" and has a $600-a-day-alcohol habit. Chyna has denied the claims.

