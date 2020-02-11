Blac Chyna scepticism surrounding her Oscars appearance is down to racism, says her team

Blac Chyna's team has defended her after fans claim she did not deserve to be at The Oscars. Picture: Getty

Reality TV star Blac Chyna's rep has responded to her being criticised after attending The Oscar's. The rep claims the confusion is down to racial prejudice.

Blac Chyna attending The Oscars left fans confused, after photos emerged of the reality TV star on the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday (Feb 9).

After many fans caused uproar on social media by questioning whether Chyna deserved to be at the show, Chyna's rep spoke out on her behalf.

The rep claimed that the confusion of Chyna attending the awards is down to the events lack of African-American's in attendance.

Blac Chyna's rep spoke to TMZ, and claimed Chyna had every right to at The Oscars as someone who's been in the entertainment industry, with her strong presence on reality TV.

The model, who is the mother of Tyga's son King Cairo and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian's rep addressed the matter.

'Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper ... it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are "so white"' said the rep.

The rep responded to social media blowing up over Blac Chyna "not deserving" to be at the prestigious event.

Chyna's rep claims the backlash 'further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the Entertainment Industry face; yes, even during Black History Month.'

Blac Chyna attended the event as a plus one to sound engineer, Christopher Trujillo.

Chyna's rep said that she 'finds inspiration in supporting her friends, mentors, and other talent that has helped provide a blueprint for her career.'

What do you think of Blac Chyna's reps claims ?