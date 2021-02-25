Who killed Biggie Smalls? Was Suge Knight involved in the murder?

The late New York rapper's death changed Hip-Hop forever – with many still wondering 'who killed Biggie?'

Biggie Smalls is a Hip-Hop and Rap legend, who is often referred to as the greatest rapper of all-time. A Netflix documentary series based on the late New York rapper will be released soon.

While the rapper offered the 90's music scene a unique sound, different flow and high level lyricism, his elevating career quickly came to an end.

Christopher Wallace—aka Biggie Smalls, The Notorious B.I.G. was shot an killed on March 9, 1997 on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue, in Los Angeles.

Up until today, there are still questions about who killed Biggie, who was involved, who wanted Biggie dead, who pulled the trigger and who helped after the fact.

Biggie's murder has remained a puzzle due to claims of; corrupt police being involved in the investigation, potentially being an inside job and key people in the case allegedly fabricating the events.

So, what happened leading up to Biggie's death? Who killed the New York rapper?