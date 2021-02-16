Biggie Smalls dating history: From Lil Kim to Faith Evans

Who was The Notorious B.I.G's ex-girlfriends? Was he dating anybody when he died?

The Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie Smalls is often referred to as one of the greatest of all time in Hip-Hop and Rap history.

There is no doubt that the iconic late rapper opened doors for artists today, with all that he brought to the music scene.

While the "Juicy" rapper's legacy lives on, so does the story of his life - including his children, his past relationships and more.

But, fans are still wondering who Biggie Small's ex- girlfriends were and who did the rapper date when he was alive?

See Biggie's dating history below.

Charli Baltimore (1996- March 1997) Charli Baltimore. Picture: Getty Biggie was dating American rapper and songwriter, Charli Baltimore at the time of his death in March 1997. The upcoming rapstress began her musical career when she met The Notorious B.I.G. in the summer of 1995. The pair then got into a romantic relationship. In an interview, Baltimore said she met Biggie when he performed in Philadelphia, which was her hometown. After the performance, Baltimore proceeded to ask Biggie for a photo. They both stood outside the venue taking photos of each other, and from that moment, the pair bonded. Baltimore then went on tour with Biggie and he helped her develop her rap skills. “He had the best sense of humor and best personality so it was a natural progression into a relationship,” Baltimore recalled. “He was definitely different from any dude I’d ever dated up until that point. Maybe about four or five months in, he was saying he loved me.” The relationship came to a tragic end when Biggie was shot to death at a stoplight in Los Angeles.

Faith Evans (July 1994 - March 1997) Faith Evans. Picture: Getty Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans were once Hip-Hop's favourite power couples. The pair got married in 1994 after knowing each other for eight days before tying the knot. The pair met due to being apart of the same record label, Bad Boy Records. In an interview, Evans claimed that she was attracted to Biggie's confidence in himself. One day, Biggie was looking for a ride to Brooklyn and decided to ask her for one. She gave him a ride and the couple hit it off right away. In an interview with Vibe Magazine, Biggie revealed that he fell fast and hard for Evans. The rapper said “I married her after knowing her eight days and I was happy. That was my baby,” he said. At the same time, with us being so spontaneous, we did it backwards.” However, their marriage was turbulent due to Biggie's love affairs with Lil Kim and Charli Baltimore. Evans and Biggie reconciled for a short while, when their son Christopher Wallace Jr., was conceived.

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams. Picture: Getty In 2013, Wendy Williams discussed Lil' Kim's plastic surgery on her talk show. When Lil Kim caught wind of what Wendy had said about her, the rap star fired back with an alleged secret of Wendy's. On the show Wendy said "She's been getting stuff like done done, filled filled filled. It's looks so tight now Kim, it looks like a pin would just pop you." Lil Kim clapped back at Wendy, writing ""Stop hating on me because U s*cked Big's d*** & he didn't want nothing to do with yo a** after that." on Twitter. However, Wendy nor Lil Kim addressed the situation after this took place.

Lil' Kim (Sept 1993- March 1997) Lil' Kim. Picture: Getty Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim were in a relationship for three years before he got killed in Los Angeles. The rapper first spotted Lil Kim during a rap battle in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, in 1993. One day, Biggie stopped Kim and she rapped for him. When the pair first began dating, Biggie was still in a relationship with his girlfriend and baby mama, Jan Jackson. The rapper eventually called off the relationship with Jackson, as he refused to hide his new lover Kim. While still being with Lil' Kim, Biggie married Faith Evans in 1994 and got with Charli Baltimore in 1995. The relationship was turbulent as the rapper was still seeing other women, while he was with her. In 2017, Jermaine Dupri told Drink Champs about witnessing Biggie Smalls threaten Lil’ Kim at gunpoint during an Usher studio session. Lil Kim confirmed their relationship was violent during an interview with Ebro In The Morning. “It happened. The story is not exactly how he said it, but it’s very close to the truth. We did have a very violent relationship. I hate that, for a while, that was all I attracted: violent [men]. It is what it is. He was everything. You know how it is when you’re in the industry: the guys can do whatever they want, but you can’t do sh*t. You can’t do nothing,” says the rapper, referring to polygamy and side-relationships.