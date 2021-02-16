Who is Biggie Smalls' son C. J. Wallace? Net worth, age and Instagram revealed

Who is Biggie Smalls' son C. J. Wallace? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Biggie have? Who is his son C. J. Wallace and what is his net worth?

A new documentary about the life of Biggie Smalls, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is landing on Netflix on March 1st, giving an inside look into the rapper's life, including his family.

The Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace, fathered two children before his untimely death in 1997 - daughter T'yanna, born August 8, 1993, and son Christopher George Latore "C. J." Wallace Jr., born October 29, 1996.

So who is Biggie's son, C. J. Wallace? Who is his mother and what does he do now?

Biggie's children, daughter T'yanna Wallace and son C. J. Wallace. (Pictured March 2020). Picture: Getty

Notorious B.I.G. is widely recognised as one of the best rappers of all time. Picture: Getty

What is Biggie's son's net worth?

Biggie's son, C.J. Wallace, is an actor, who landed his breakthrough role when he was cast in the 2009 biopic Notorious about his father, where he starred as a young Biggie.

In 2010, he starred in the comedy movie Everything Must Go, and six years later starred in the 2016 adventure film Kicks. He also played Amir in the third season of the VH1 slasher series Scream in 2019.

C. J. Wallace reportedly has a net worth of $50 million. [Source: celebritynetworth.com.]

Who is Biggie's son's mother?

C.J. Wallace is the son of rapper Biggie Smalls and R&B singer Faith Evans.

Biggie and Faith were one of hip-hop's most well-known couples at the time. The couple met at a Bad Boy photoshoot, and famously got married in August 1994 after only knowing each other for eight days.

Faith Evans and her son, C. J. Wallace, pictured shortly after the passing of his father Biggie Smalls. Picture: Getty

How old is Biggie's son, C. J. Wallace?

C.J. Wallace is 24-years-old, and was born on October 29, 1996 in New York City. His star sign is Scorpio.

Does C. J. Wallace have Instagram?

Yes, Biggie's son C.J. does have Instagram. His handle is @cjordanwallace, and in his Instagram bio, he describes himself as the founder of two companies, @comethinkbig and @frankwhiteco.

Think BIG is a "social movement advocating for cannabis legalization, criminal justice reform and economic reinvestment into communities most harmed by prohibition", while Frank White Co is an online clothing store own by Wallace.