Who is Biggie Smalls' son C. J. Wallace? Net worth, age and Instagram revealed

16 February 2021, 12:19

Who is Biggie Smalls' son C. J. Wallace? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed
Who is Biggie Smalls' son C. J. Wallace? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Biggie have? Who is his son C. J. Wallace and what is his net worth?

A new documentary about the life of Biggie Smalls, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is landing on Netflix on March 1st, giving an inside look into the rapper's life, including his family.

'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Netflix documentary - trailer, release date, cast & more

The Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace, fathered two children before his untimely death in 1997 - daughter T'yanna, born August 8, 1993, and son Christopher George Latore "C. J." Wallace Jr., born October 29, 1996.

So who is Biggie's son, C. J. Wallace? Who is his mother and what does he do now?

Biggie's children, daughter T'yanna Wallace and son C. J. Wallace. (Pictured March 2020).
Biggie's children, daughter T'yanna Wallace and son C. J. Wallace. (Pictured March 2020). Picture: Getty
Notorious B.I.G. is widely recognised as one of the best rappers of all time.
Notorious B.I.G. is widely recognised as one of the best rappers of all time. Picture: Getty

What is Biggie's son's net worth?

Biggie's son, C.J. Wallace, is an actor, who landed his breakthrough role when he was cast in the 2009 biopic Notorious about his father, where he starred as a young Biggie.

In 2010, he starred in the comedy movie Everything Must Go, and six years later starred in the 2016 adventure film Kicks. He also played Amir in the third season of the VH1 slasher series Scream in 2019.

C. J. Wallace reportedly has a net worth of $50 million. [Source: celebritynetworth.com.]

Who is Biggie's son's mother?

C.J. Wallace is the son of rapper Biggie Smalls and R&B singer Faith Evans.

Biggie and Faith were one of hip-hop's most well-known couples at the time. The couple met at a Bad Boy photoshoot, and famously got married in August 1994 after only knowing each other for eight days.

Faith Evans and her son, C. J. Wallace, pictured shortly after the passing of his father Biggie Smalls.
Faith Evans and her son, C. J. Wallace, pictured shortly after the passing of his father Biggie Smalls. Picture: Getty

How old is Biggie's son, C. J. Wallace?

C.J. Wallace is 24-years-old, and was born on October 29, 1996 in New York City. His star sign is Scorpio.

Does C. J. Wallace have Instagram?

Yes, Biggie's son C.J. does have Instagram. His handle is @cjordanwallace, and in his Instagram bio, he describes himself as the founder of two companies, @comethinkbig and @frankwhiteco.

Think BIG is a "social movement advocating for cannabis legalization, criminal justice reform and economic reinvestment into communities most harmed by prohibition", while Frank White Co is an online clothing store own by Wallace.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Biggie News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Biggie Smalls relationship history: From Lil Kim to Faith Evans

Biggie Smalls dating history: From Lil Kim to Faith Evans

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more.

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Netflix documentary - trailer, release date, cast & more

'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Netflix documentary - trailer, release date, cast & more

Trending

Post Malone tattoo gallery: head, face, skull & more

Post Malone tattoo gallery: Head, face, skull & more

What is Kenneth Petty's net worth? Nicki Minaj's husband's earnings revealed

What is Kenneth Petty's net worth? Nicki Minaj's husband's earnings revealed

Nicki Minaj

Who is Amelia Hamlin?

Who is Amelia Hamlin? 11 facts about Scott Disick's girlfriend
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill fight in heated nightclub altercation

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion facts: 16 things to know about the 'Savage' rapper