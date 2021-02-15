'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' Netflix documentary - trailer, release date, cast & more

15 February 2021, 16:58 | Updated: 15 February 2021, 17:16

A new documentary about the life of The Notorious B.I.G is landing on Netflix on March 1st. Watch the trailer here.

Lock in, Biggie fans - a new documentary about the life of The Notorious B.I.G is landing on Netflix.

The complete history of Tupac and Biggie’s complicated relationship

The trailer for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, the upcoming inside look into the career of one of hip-hop's most well-known stars, has just dropped, and it looks epic.

Featuring interviews with some of the most important people in Biggie's life, from his mother Voletta Wallace to his mentor Diddy, the documentary is a must-watch for all rap fans.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is arriving on the Netflix on Monday 1st March, 2021.
When is Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell released on Netflix?

What is Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell about?

According to Netflix, the documentary celebrates his life of The Notorious B.I.G, a.k.a. Christopher Wallace, through rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

In the trailer, Biggie's mother Voletta, a former preschool teacher, can be heard speaking about her son's childhood and the years leading up to his rise to fame, describing him as a "very smart kid."

"Biggie blew up overnight," says Diddy, aka Sean Combs, who signed Biggie to his label Bad Boy Records in the early nineties, "You have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from."

In the documentary, Biggie&squot;s mother Voletta described her son as "a very smart kid".
The documentary features snippets of Biggie performing and hanging out with his friends, and gives an inside look into the rockier, darker parts of his career.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell streams on Netflix on March 1st.

